This natural food ingredient can help boost your immune system and control inflammation

Prebiotic foods such as garlic, onions, leeks, asparagus, dandelion greens, apples, oats and barley can promote gut health, which can help boost your immune system and control inflammation. Another ingredient that promotes good bacteria is Gum Arabic (GA), a thickener found on ingredient labels.

Have you ever looked at an ingredient label and seen Gum Arabic (GA) on the list? Also known as gum acacia or Acacia Senegal, GA is a natural fibrous gum used for thickening, emulsifying and stabilizing flavor in a variety of foods.

This natural food additive has benefits for us as well as the food it is added to.

A study in the British Journal of Nutrition (2008) showed GA to be a powerful prebiotic. A prebiotic is a type of fiber that feeds and increases health-promoting gut bacteria.

In this study, the good bacteria Bifidobacteria, Lactobacilli and Bacteroides were increased in an amount greater than that for other prebiotic fibers. Good bacteria improve health by boosting your immune system and controlling inflammation. They can also help with digestion. Other prebiotic foods are garlic, onions, leeks, asparagus, dandelion greens, apples, oats and barley.

Published last month in Nutrients was a study looking at the effect of GA on cardiovascular risk factors and gastrointestinal symptoms in adults at risk of metabolic syndrome, or factors that can lead to heart disease. Sixty of 80 participants completed the 12-week study.

Half received four teaspoons of GA each day and the other half received pectin. Pectin is a starch found in fruits and vegetables. The subjects were under 40, obese and with normal blood pressure.

The group receiving GA reduced their blood pressure, cut their fasting blood glucose levels and decreased their appetite. In addition, the GA group had significant improvement in GI function. They reported improved bowel movements and reduction in feelings of bloating. There was no significant difference in body weight or blood cholesterol.

If you are not getting the expected results from a fiber supplement, you might consider one containing Gum Arabic or Acacia Senegal. It has a long history of safe use and might have benefits beyond bowel health.

Sheah Rarback MS, RDN is a registered dietitian nutritionist in private practice in Miami.