Like to eat the same thing for lunch every day? Here’s how to get a few more nutrients

A lunch of a water-packed sardine sandwich on sprouted grain bread with a slice of non-smoked provolone, with a touch of mayonnaise and olive oil, provides key nutrients.

Talking with clients about food over the past few decades has taught me many things.

One thing that I have repeatedly heard is that many people eat the same foods every day for breakfast and/or lunch. My husband is one of them, with his daily peanut butter and jelly on whole wheat. I’m going to say it is my influence that encourages him to add an apple and yogurt.

As a registered dietitian, I have no problem with this. I know what nutrients are missing and make sure they are in our dinner.

My husband’s friend Barry (not his real name) is also a member of the Ground Hog Day lunch club but I found his combo so interesting I thought it deserved analysis. Barry has a water-packed sardine sandwich on sprouted grain bread with a slice of non-smoked provolone every day. He spreads a small amount of mayonnaise and olive oil on the bread. His second course is a banana and fat-free Greek yogurt.

This lunch hits many nutritional goals that the public is often missing. The sardine sandwich alone meets the recommended goals for the essential fatty acids DHA and EPA. Heart protection, reducing inflammation, and supporting circulation are just a few of the benefits of essential fatty acids. Other sources of EPA and DHA are fatty fish like salmon, anchovy and herring. Vegetarian sources are algae and seaweed, chia and ground flax seeds.

This lunch is also meeting half his protein for the day and about 60% of calcium. Another standout is vitamin D, which has been getting attention for its possible role in decreasing the severity of COVID-19. The sardine sandwich provides 25% of daily recommended value.

What you eat in a day is what matters. This lunch was low in vitamin A and C. Both are important for a strong immune system. I recommend dark green, yellow and orange vegetables for Barry’s dinner plate. Broccoli, Brussels sprouts and collards would fill both gaps. A dessert of cantaloupe sprinkled with berries would do the same.

Sheah Rarback MS, RDN is a registered dietitian nutritionist in private practice in Miami.