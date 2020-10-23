The greatest weight loss over four years came from eating these foods, study says

A study found that the greatest weight loss at four years was with increased intake of blueberries, apple, pears, strawberries and prunes. On the vegetable side, most weight loss at four years was with greater intake of cauliflower, summer squash, string beans, peppers, greens, broccoli and Brussels sprouts.

Last column, after dismissing nose plugs for weight loss, I promised an easy, tasty and lasting route to a healthy weight.

The method I will describe is supported by considerable science. These results come from a meta-analysis published June 2020 in the journal Nutrients. Included in this analysis were 19 observational studies and 20 randomized controlled clinical trials.

Let us start with the bottom line: Consistent evidence shows that increased intake of fruits and vegetables is a chief contributor to weight loss in women.

Over the many decades I’ve been a dietitian, a primary recommendation from me, my professional association and the government has been to increase intake of fruits and vegetables. The current recommendation is 2.5 cups of fruits and vegetables a day or at least five servings.

Recent data shows only 12% of adults meet fruit, and 9% meet vegetable recommendations. Putting weight aside, the health benefits of the fiber, vitamin, minerals and phytonutrients cannot be replaced by a pill or supplement.

Here are a few tasty tidbits from the research. From the Nurses’ Health study, the greatest weight loss at four years was with increased intake of blueberries, apple, pears, strawberries and prunes.

On the vegetable side, most weight loss at four years was with greater intake of cauliflower, summer squash, string beans, peppers, greens, broccoli and Brussels sprouts.

Another study showed weight loss with peanuts and peanut butter, tofu, dried beans and soy.

There is way too much data to report. But it’s accurate to say that adding plant foods to your usual intake will help to either maintain or achieve a health-promoting weight.

The study details a few reasons for these findings. Plant foods are low in calories and high in fiber. This leads to slower eating, feelings of fullness and a well-fed gut microbiome.

Documented in these studies was not only weight loss but also reduced waist circumference and body fat. It is easy to add a fruit snack during the day and an extra serving of vegetables to dinner.

Believe the science.

Sheah Rarback MS, RDN is a registered dietitian nutrition in private practice in Miami.