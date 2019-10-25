Almonds may be just what you need to minimize your wrinkles

A new study showed that eating almonds helps decrease wrinkles. Getty Images

Beautiful skin, according to every dermatologist, begins with avoidance of sun damage.

They tell us to wear daily sunscreen, and hats when in bright sun. Great advice.

But for those of us of a certain age, the damage has been done. We innocently sun-baked our skin in search of a golden glow with no knowledge of future wrinkles. Face creams are now generously applied to improve skin appearance but new research examines the role of food in dewrinkling skin.

Researchers from University of California at Davis examined how daily consumption of almonds impacts wrinkles. Subjects for this 16- week randomized controlled trial were 28 healthy postmenopausal women, with skin types that have a tendency to burn.

The intervention group ate 2 ounces of almonds a day. The control group ate 2 ounces of nut-free snacks. Using sophisticated equipment, facial wrinkles were measured for depth and severity.

The almonds turned out to be significant wrinkle erasers. At the end of 16 weeks, wrinkle width decreased by 10% and wrinkle severity decreased by 9%. The study was limited in size and diversity of subjects and future larger studies are planned.

Even if these results are not exactly duplicated in future studies, you are still enhancing your personal nutrition by eating almonds. Almonds are a rich source of antioxidant vitamin E and deliver essential fatty acids and polyphenols. One ounce has 6 grams of protein, 4 grams of fiber and multiple vitamins and minerals.

They have a low-glycemic index and I frequently recommend almonds and other nuts to my clients with diabetes. And almonds and other nuts absolutely fit into a food plan for anyone who is either trying to lose or maintain their weight. They are between 130-160 calories per ounce. That is a perfect snack.

Sheah Rarback MS, RDN is voluntary faculty at the Miller School of Medicine.