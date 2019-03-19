What diet works best for you is determined by your DNA, metabolism — not just fads

I chuckle when I see a one size fits all clothing tag. Take a look around at the size diversity of people in most settings and you realize that tag is laughable.
This same one size fits all concept had, until recently, been applied to dietary patterns. Everyone should eat low fat, get rid of all carbs, and high protein is the best. These are the frequently repeated diet suggestions.
But the conclusions that are appearing in newer research is that one size does not fit all. We are each unique based on genes, epigenetics, microbiome, metabolism and probably a few factors that have not yet been identified.
Research published this month in Nutrients compared the weight loss from different dietary patterns on subjects with differences in insulin-mediated glucose uptake. The subjects were overweight but did not have diabetes.
Subjects with fasting blood glucose below 100 mg/dL lost more weight on a low fat/high protein diet. Subjects with insulin resistance lost more weight on the higher fat/higher protein intake when compared to higher fat/average protein intake. Subjects with prediabetes, no matter what diet they were on, lost more weight when consuming over 35 grams of fiber a day.
The raw DNA data produced by companies such as 23andMe and Ancestry.com can be referenced against data that companies analyze for dietary hints. Their results might provide suggestions on which food pattern is best for you.
Feeling confused? To sort through what is the best diet for you, I suggest an appointment with a registered dietitian nutritionist. During a counseling session, the registered dietitian will review your medical and dietary history as well as blood results.
Consulting with a dietitian is the ultimate in personalized precision nutrition. To find a dietitian in your area go to www.eatright.org
