Refreshing Middle Eastern couscous makes a cool one-dish meal for summer

This summery one-dish meal won’t heat up your kitchen. Refreshing mint, garlic, raisins, orange juice and couscous give this salad a hint of the Middle East. The recipe uses pearl couscous also called Israeli or Jerusalem couscous. It’s similar to regular couscous made from wheat flour, but has larger grains almost like little pearls. It adds a firmer texture to the dish than using regular couscous.

Helpful hints:

▪ Regular couscous can be used. Follow instructions on the package.

▪ Minced garlic can be found in the produce section of the market.

▪ To keep couscous fluffy, toss with a fork rather than a spoon.

Countdown:

▪ Prepare ingredients.

▪ Start couscous.

▪ Cook vegetables and complete recipe while couscous cooks.

▪ Assembler salad on dinner plates.

Shopping list:

▪ To buy: 1 small box pearl couscous. 1 zucchini, 1 15.5-ounce can reduced-sodium chickpeas, 2 small ripe tomatoes, 1 small bunch fresh mint, 1 small head Romaine lettuce, 1 package frozen chopped onion, 1 small jar minced garlic, 1 package raisins, 1 small container orange juice, 1 package carrots and 1 can olive oil spray.

▪ Staples: Olive oil, ground cinnamon, salt and black peppercorns.