Try the sheet pan dinner trend with these tasty shrimp fajitas

Sheet pan dinners are all the rage, and for good reasons. Everything cooks in one pan for easy preparations and cleanup. For this quick dinner, the shrimp, onions and peppers all cook at the same time on a foil-lined baking sheet for even easier cleanup. The tortillas for the fajita can warm for a few minutes on a lower shelf in the same oven. Serve the sheet pan at the table and let people fill their own tortillas or fill the tortillas as soon as the shrimp and vegetables are ready.

It takes a while for most ovens to reach a high temperature. Preheat the oven and then prepare the ingredients.

Helpful hints:

▪ Any type of flour tortilla can be used.

▪ Cut the onion and peppers in thin slices so they cook at the same time as the shrimp.

Countdown:

▪ Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

▪ Slice onion and peppers.

▪ Add all ingredients to sheet pan and place in oven.

▪ Warm tortillas.

Shopping List:

To buy: 1 bottle fajita sauce, 3/4 pound peeled and deveined raw shrimp, 1 red onion, 1 green bell pepper, 1 red bell pepper, 1 package 8-inch whole wheat tortillas and 1 carton reduced-fat sour cream.

Staples: canola oil.