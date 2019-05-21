Watermelon salad perfect for Memorial Day weekend, picnics

This watermelon salad is easy to take on picnics or serve on your patio. TNS

Here’s a quick and easy salad supper for Memorial Day weekend or for anytime. It’s a vegetarian meal that can be made ahead and is easy to take on picnics or serve on your patio. The juicy watermelon, crunchy spiced pecans and manchego cheese lend a contrast of flavor and texture to the salad.

The spiced pecans keep well. Make extra and store them in an airtight box at room temperature. Use them on other salads, on pasta or to serve as a snack or with drinks.

Helpful hints:

Watch the butter and brown sugar as they melt to make sure the sugar doesn’t burn.

Any type of lettuce can be used for the salad.

Any type of hard cheese can be used.

Countdown:

Make pecans.

Assemble the salad.

Shopping list:

To buy: 1 container seedless watermelon cubes, 1 package brown sugar, 1 bottle ground cayenne pepper, 1 package whole pecans, 1 package washed, ready-to-eat Romaine lettuce, 1 package arugula, 1 small piece manchego cheese and 1 bottle reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing.

Staples: butter, salt.