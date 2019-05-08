Treat Mom to a great dinner salad

Roasted Chicken Pasta Salad TNS

Make this quick Roasted Chicken Pasta Salad for Mom on her day and enjoy a family meal at home. No mess to clean. It uses only one pot, won’t heat up your kitchen and takes only 20 minutes to make. It also makes a great dinner salad anytime.

I use a bought roasted or rotisserie chicken breast for the salad. It is cooked on the bone and generally is moist and flavorful. There are many brands of roasted chicken breast that are boned, skinned and cut ready to use. These work fine in this recipe and will shorten the preparation time.

Helpful hints:

Any type of short cut pasta such as penne can be used.

Most of the salad can be made a day ahead. Add the lettuce, tomato and scallions just before serving.

Countdown:

Place water for pasta on to boil.

Make dressing.

Complete salad.

Shopping list:

To buy: 1 box fusilli (corkscrew-shaped) pasta, 3/4 pound roasted or rotisserie chicken breast (to yield 2 cups boneless skinless breast meat), 1 bottle reduced-fat mayonnaise, 1 bottle prepared horseradish, 1 jar orange marmalade; 1 bunch celery, 1 bunch scallions, 1 head Romaine lettuce and 1 medium tomato.

Staples: Salt and black peppercorns.