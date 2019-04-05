Stir-fry veggie dish is easy to make, and flavors contrast nicely

Sweet and Sour Mushrooms with Brown Rice TNS

This vegetarian dish has an interesting contrast of flavors and textures. The sweet and sour sauce is light, and it just coats the vegetables.

The secret to crisp stir-frying is to make sure the wok or skillet is very hot and heat the oil until it is smoking. Don’t start to toss or stir-fry the ingredients right away. Once the food is added, wait a minute for the wok to regain its heat from the cold food. Line up the ingredients on a plate in order of use. You won’t have to keep looking at the recipe to know what goes in next.

Helpful hints:

Rice wine vinegar, white rice vinegar or seasoned rice vinegar can be found in the ethnic food section of the market. Use whichever one is available for the sauce. White vinegar diluted with a little water can be used as a substitute.

Any type of mushroom can be used instead of portobello mushrooms. Fresh pineapple cubes can be found in the produce section of the market.

Countdown:

Prepare all ingredients. Make rice and set aside. Make mushrooms.

Shopping list:

To buy: 1/2 pound sliced portobello mushrooms, 1 small bunch scallions, 1 medium green bell pepper, 1 container fresh pineapple cubes, 1 medium-size ripe tomato, 1 bottle low-sodium soy sauce, 1 bottle rice wine vinegar, 1 bottle sesame oil and one package microwaveable brown rice and 1 package broken walnuts. Staples: cornstarch, sugar, salt and black peppercorns.

Sweet And Sour Mushrooms

Sauce

1/4 cup rice wine vinegar

1/2 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce

2 teaspoons cornstarch

Vegetables

2 tablespoons sesame oil

1/2 pound sliced portobello mushrooms, (about 3 cups)

1 medium green bell pepper cut into 1-inch pieces (about 1 cup)

1 cup fresh pineapple cubes, drained

1 medium-size ripe tomato, cut into 2-inch pieces (about 1 cup)

1/4 cup broken walnuts

Mix sauce ingredients together in a bowl and set aside.

Heat sesame oil in a wok or skillet until smoking. Add mushrooms and stir-fry 2 minutes. Move mushrooms to the sides of the wok and add the green bell pepper to the center of the wok. Stir-fry 2 minutes.

Add pineapple and tomato and toss for 2 minutes. Add the sauce and stir-fry 1 minute making sure all of the vegetables are coated with the sauce.

Serve over rice and sprinkle with walnuts. Serves 2.

Nutrition | Per serving: 338 calories (63 percent from fat), 23.5 g fat (2.6 g saturated, 7.8 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 9.3 g protein, 27.6 g carbohydrates, 5.3 g fiber, 271 mg sodium.

Brown Rice

1 package microwaveable brown rice (to make 1 1/2 cups cooked rice

4 scallions, sliced (about 1 cup)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Cook brown rice in the microwave according to package instructions. Remove and measure 1 1/2 cups cooked rice. Save remaining rice for another meal.

Add scallions and toss to combine with the rice. Add salt and pepper to taste. Serves 2.