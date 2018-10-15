Savory chicken dish only takes a few minutes to prepare

Roasted chicken flavored with sage and vermouth accompanied by zucchini and tomato rice is a super-speed supper. This recipe calls for buying a roasted chicken breast and adding a sage and flour coating. It only takes 2 minutes to warm through. The vermouth sauce is another quick touch, adding flavor without fuss.
Boneless, skinless roasted chicken breasts come ready packaged and can be found in the meat case of the supermarket. Or, use rotisserie-roasted chicken breasts.
For the Zucchini and Tomato Rice, I cook the zucchini right in with the rice saving time and another pot to wash. The tomatoes are added after the rice has been drained. They slightly cook in the heat of the rice. This gives the dish a refreshing flavor and variation of textures.
Helpful hints:
White wine can be substituted for vermouth.
Any type of cooked chicken can be used.
Countdown:
Prepare all ingredients.
Start rice.
Make chicken.
Complete rice.
Shopping list:
To buy: 1 medium tomato, 1 / 2 pound zucchini, 2 6-ounce roasted boneless, skinless chicken breasts, 1 small bottle dry vermouth, 1 small jar ground sage and 1 small package shredded, part-skim milk mozzarella cheese.
Staples: flour, olive oil, long-grain white rice, salt and black peppercorns.
Linda Gassenheimer is the author of over 30 cookbooks including her newest, “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.” Listen to podcasts at www.880thebiz.com. Connect with Linda by email at Linda@DinnerInMinutes.com; on Facebook at @FoodNewsandViews; and on Twitter at @Lgassenheimer
SAVORY SAGE CHICKEN
Yield: 2 servings
By Linda Gassenheimer
2 tablespoons flour
2 teaspoons ground sage
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 6-ounce roasted, boneless, skinless chicken breasts
1 teaspoon olive oil
1/4 cup dry vermouth
1/4 cup water
Mix together flour, sage and salt and pepper to taste. Roll chicken in mixture pressing flour into chicken on both sides. Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken to skillet and cook 1 minute; turn over and cook 1 minute. Remove to a plate and raise heat to high. Add vermouth and water and reduce for 2 to 3 minutes. Pour the sauce over chicken.
Per serving: 322 calories (21 percent from fat), 7.6 g fat (1.5 g saturated, 2.5 g monounsaturated), 147 mg cholesterol, 45.2 g protein, 7.5 g carbohydrates, 0.4 g fiber, 91 mg sodium
ZUCCHINI AND TOMATO RICE
Yield: 2 servings
By Linda Gassenheimer
1/2 cup long-grain white rice
1/2 pound zucchini sliced, (about 2 cups)
1 medium tomato, cut into 1-inch pieces (about 1 cup)
1 teaspoon olive oil
2 tablespoons, shredded, part-skim milk mozzarella cheese
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Bring a large saucepan with 2 to 3 quarts of water to a boil. Add the rice and boil 5 minutes. Add the zucchini and continue to boil 5 minutes. Drain and return rice and zucchini to the pan. Add the tomato, olive oil, mozzarella cheese and salt and pepper to taste. Toss well.
Per serving: 248 calories (17 percent from fat), 4.6 g fat (1.5 g saturated, 1.6 g monounsaturated), 6 mg cholesterol, 7.8 g protein, 44.3 g carbohydrates, 2.8 g fiber, 74 mg sodium
