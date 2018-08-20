Five Spice Pork Stir-Fry.
Dinner in Minutes

This spicy stir-fry only takes a few minutes to cook

By Linda Gassenheimer

Tribune News Service

August 20, 2018 01:27 PM

Five-spice powder gives this stir-fry its intriguing taste. The flavors delicately glaze the ingredients. The spice is a pungent mixture of star anise, cinnamon, cloves, fennel seed and Szechwan peppercorns. You can use it to add a different flavor to other rice or vegetable dishes.

The dish has several ingredients, but once they’re assembled they take only a few minutes to cook. This stir-fry takes only 6 to 7 minutes once in the wok. You can even prepare the ingredients the night before for a quick dinner the next day.

Helpful hints:

Minced garlic can be found in the produce section. Four crushed garlic cloves can be used instead.

Chinese five-spice powder can be found in the spice section or sometimes in the ethnic section of the market.

Slice all vegetables in a food processor fitted with a thin slicing blade.

Countdown:

Make rice.

Prepare all ingredients.

Make Five Spice Stir-Fry.

Shopping list:

To buy: 1/2 pound pork tenderloin, 1 medium red bell pepper, 1 small jar Chinese five-spice powder, 1 small package slivered almonds, 1 package microwaveable brown rice, 1 container sliced baby bello mushrooms, 1 package frozen corn kernels, 1 jar minced garlic, 1 package sliced carrots,1 small bottle low-sodium soy sauce and 1 small bottle rice wine vinegar.

Staples: onion, cornstarch, fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth, canola oil, salt and black peppercorns.

Five-Spice Pork Stir-Fry

Yield: 2 servings

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer.

For Sauce

1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth, divided use

1 1/2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

1 teaspoon Chinese five-spice powder

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 tablespoon low-salt, soy sauce

For Stir-fry

1 tablespoon slivered almonds

2 teaspoons canola oil

1/2 cup sliced onion

1/2 cup sliced red bell pepper

1/2 cup sliced carrots

1/2 pound pork tenderloin, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

1/2 cup sliced baby bello mushrooms

1 cup frozen corn kernels

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon cornstarch

Mix 1/4 cup chicken broth, vinegar, five-spice powder, garlic, and soy sauce together. Set aside.

Heat a wok or large nonstick skillet over high heat. Add almonds and toss until golden, about 20 seconds. Set aside on a plate.

Add oil to wok and heat over high heat until smoking. Add onion, red bell pepper, and carrots, and stir-fry 3 minutes.

Add pork, mushrooms and corn and to stir-fry 2 minutes more. Add salt and pepper to taste. Transfer to a bowl.

Add broth mixture to the wok and boil 1 minute. Stir cornstarch into the remaining 1 tablespoon broth, and add to the wok. Boil to thicken sauce, about 30 seconds. Remove wok from heat. Add stir-fried ingredients and toss to coat with sauce. Serve with rice and sprinkle almonds on top.

Nutrition | Per serving: 324 calories (33 percent from fat), 11.7 g fat (1.5 g saturated, 6.4 g monounsaturated), 72 mg cholesterol, 30.7 g protein, 26.5 g carbohydrates, 4.5 g fiber, 355 mg sodium

Quick Brown Rice

Yield: 2 servings

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer.

1 package microwaveable brown rice (1 1/2-cups needed)

2 teaspoons canola oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Make brown rice according to package instructions. Measure 1 1/2-cups and save the rest of the rice for another dinner.

Add oil and salt and pepper to taste.

Nutrition | Per serving: 226 calories (23 percent from fat), 6 g fat (0.7 g saturated, 3.4 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 4.2 g protein, 38.8 g carbohydrates, 2.4 g fiber, 6 mg sodium

