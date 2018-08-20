This spicy stir-fry only takes a few minutes to cook

Five-spice powder gives this stir-fry its intriguing taste. The flavors delicately glaze the ingredients. The spice is a pungent mixture of star anise, cinnamon, cloves, fennel seed and Szechwan peppercorns. You can use it to add a different flavor to other rice or vegetable dishes.
The dish has several ingredients, but once they’re assembled they take only a few minutes to cook. This stir-fry takes only 6 to 7 minutes once in the wok. You can even prepare the ingredients the night before for a quick dinner the next day.
Helpful hints:
Minced garlic can be found in the produce section. Four crushed garlic cloves can be used instead.
Chinese five-spice powder can be found in the spice section or sometimes in the ethnic section of the market.
Slice all vegetables in a food processor fitted with a thin slicing blade.
Countdown:
Make rice.
Prepare all ingredients.
Make Five Spice Stir-Fry.
Shopping list:
To buy: 1/2 pound pork tenderloin, 1 medium red bell pepper, 1 small jar Chinese five-spice powder, 1 small package slivered almonds, 1 package microwaveable brown rice, 1 container sliced baby bello mushrooms, 1 package frozen corn kernels, 1 jar minced garlic, 1 package sliced carrots,1 small bottle low-sodium soy sauce and 1 small bottle rice wine vinegar.
Staples: onion, cornstarch, fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth, canola oil, salt and black peppercorns.
Linda Gassenheimer is the author of over 30 cookbooks her newest, The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook, podcastswww.880thebiz.com click for raffle; Connect with Linda @FoodNewsandViews, Linda@DinnerInMinutes.com, twitter @Lgassenheimer
Five-Spice Pork Stir-Fry
Yield: 2 servings
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer.
For Sauce
1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth, divided use
1 1/2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
1 teaspoon Chinese five-spice powder
2 teaspoons minced garlic
1 tablespoon low-salt, soy sauce
For Stir-fry
1 tablespoon slivered almonds
2 teaspoons canola oil
1/2 cup sliced onion
1/2 cup sliced red bell pepper
1/2 cup sliced carrots
1/2 pound pork tenderloin, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
1/2 cup sliced baby bello mushrooms
1 cup frozen corn kernels
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1/2 teaspoon cornstarch
Mix 1/4 cup chicken broth, vinegar, five-spice powder, garlic, and soy sauce together. Set aside.
Heat a wok or large nonstick skillet over high heat. Add almonds and toss until golden, about 20 seconds. Set aside on a plate.
Add oil to wok and heat over high heat until smoking. Add onion, red bell pepper, and carrots, and stir-fry 3 minutes.
Add pork, mushrooms and corn and to stir-fry 2 minutes more. Add salt and pepper to taste. Transfer to a bowl.
Add broth mixture to the wok and boil 1 minute. Stir cornstarch into the remaining 1 tablespoon broth, and add to the wok. Boil to thicken sauce, about 30 seconds. Remove wok from heat. Add stir-fried ingredients and toss to coat with sauce. Serve with rice and sprinkle almonds on top.
Nutrition | Per serving: 324 calories (33 percent from fat), 11.7 g fat (1.5 g saturated, 6.4 g monounsaturated), 72 mg cholesterol, 30.7 g protein, 26.5 g carbohydrates, 4.5 g fiber, 355 mg sodium
Quick Brown Rice
Yield: 2 servings
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer.
1 package microwaveable brown rice (1 1/2-cups needed)
2 teaspoons canola oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Make brown rice according to package instructions. Measure 1 1/2-cups and save the rest of the rice for another dinner.
Add oil and salt and pepper to taste.
Nutrition | Per serving: 226 calories (23 percent from fat), 6 g fat (0.7 g saturated, 3.4 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 4.2 g protein, 38.8 g carbohydrates, 2.4 g fiber, 6 mg sodium
Comments