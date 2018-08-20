Try this updated version of the classic Waldorf Astoria salad

Crunchy apples, celery and walnuts mixed with turkey make a crisp, cool salad perfect for a hot summer night or anytime. The original combination of apples, celery and mayonnaise was served at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City over 100 years ago. This updated version still has the pleasing combination of textures and flavors that has made the salad a classic.
Roast turkey breast can be bought in the deli department. I ask for it to be cut in one piece rather than sliced. You can then cut the piece into small cubes. Smoked turkey or chicken breast can also be used.
Crostini are Italian “little toasts.” Old bread is spread with olive oil and garlic and topped with leftovers, then toasted in a wood fire.
Helpful hints:
Any type of lettuce can be used.
Any type of crusty bread can be used for the crostini.
The walnuts and crostini need to be toasted. Use a toaster oven, if possible, instead of heating up a broiler.
Countdown:
Preheat toaster oven or broiler.
Make salad.
Make Sesame Crostini.
Shopping list:
To buy: 1 small carton fat free plain yogurt, 1 small package reduced fat, shredded cheddar cheese, 3/4 pound deli roast turkey breast, 1 small package broken walnuts, 1 small package sesame seeds, 1 container olive oil spray, 1 whole wheat baguette, 1 lemon, 2 medium red apples, 1 bunch celery, and 1 small head romaine lettuce.
Staples: garlic, reduced fat mayonnaise, salt and black peppercorns.
Roast Turkey Waldorf Salad
Yield: 2 servings
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer.
2 tablespoons reduced fat mayonnaise
2 tablespoons fat free plain yogurt
2 tablespoons lemon juice
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 tablespoon broken walnuts
2 celery stalks, sliced (1 cup)
2 medium red apple, cored and cut into 1/2-inch cubes (about 3 cups)
3/4 pound deli roast turkey breast, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
Several romaine lettuce leaves, washed and dried
Mix mayonnaise, yogurt and lemon juice together in a medium-size bowl. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Toast walnuts in a toaster oven 1 minute or until brown to bring out flavor (optional). Be careful, they burn easily.
Toss celery, apples, walnuts and turkey in the mayonnaise sauce. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if needed.
Place lettuce leaves on 2 dinner plates and spoon salad onto leaves.
Nutrition | Per serving: 378 calories (22 percent from fat), 9.1 g fat (1.3 g saturated, 2.2 g monounsaturated), 72 mg cholesterol, 39.5 g protein, 37.5 g carbohydrates, 6.7 g fiber, 372 mg sodium
Sesame Crostini
Yield: Makes 2 servings
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer.
2 slices whole wheat baguette
Olive oil spray
1 garlic clove, cut in half
2 tablespoons reduced fat, shredded cheddar cheese
1 teaspoon sesame seeds
Place rolls, cut side up, on a foil lined tray. Spray with olive oil spray.
Rub bread with cut side of garlic cloves, squeezing the juice from the clove as you rub.
Sprinkle bread with cheddar cheese and sesame seeds. Place under broiler or in toaster oven for 1 to 2 minutes or until bread toasts and cheese melts. Serve with salad.
Nutrition | Per serving: 115 calories (32 percent from fat), 4.2 g fat (0.7 g saturated, 2.1 g monounsaturated), 1.5 mg cholesterol, 4.6 g protein, 16 g carbohydrates, 1.2 g fiber, 197 mg sodium
Comments