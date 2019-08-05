This new pink adult beverage is made with flowers - and it just arrived in Miami

Love flavored liquors but getting tired of vodka?

There’s a new gin in town, and it sure is pretty.

Ireland’s Glendalough Distillery has brought its new botanical elixir, Glendalough Rose Gin, to the Magic City, with an official launch at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach last month.

This isn’t the stuff your preppy dad put in his gin and tonic during golf trips back in college.

Glendalough Distillery has a rose gin, not to be confused with rosé wine.

This award winning game changer is made with made with actual roses, “giving it a depth and complexity in a category all its own,” said Gary McLoughlin, Glendalough co-founder.

To make this small batch gin, he says they re-distill their signature wild botanical gin with (yes) fresh rose petals.

Three varieties of the flower are used: the “rare and elusive” Wild Rose from Ireland’s Wicklow Mountains; large, fragrant Heritage Roses; and the ancient, prized Damask Rose: All come together to make this a naturally pink and gentle, sweetly spicy gin.

At the Fontainebleau event, guests sipped on The Paloma, two ounces of the rose gin, poured into an ice-filled highball glass, and mixed with one ounce of fresh lime juice and topped with grapefruit soda and fresh mint leaves.

Welcome to your new summer cocktail.

Beside at the Fontainebleau bars, it’s available at all Vintage Liquors locations. A 750 ml bottle is $34.99.