Versatile radish is good either raw or cooked

I used to think radishes were only suited for use as part of a crisp raw crudité platter. I hadn’t thought of eating them on their own until French cooking teacher Susan Hermann Loomis served them with softened unsalted butter and a sprinkling of sea salt, a delicious pairing that calmed the peppery bite of fresh radishes.

Another way to enjoy this raw radish and butter combination is an open-faced sandwich of buttered freshly baked whole wheat bread topped with thinly sliced radishes. Crunchy, spicy radishes add a punch to many dishes, whether sliced raw as a garnish, added to salads or served roasted as a side dish.

When radishes are cooked they become tender and juicy with a subtle sweet taste like young turnips. A simple way to cook radishes is to quickly simmer them in a small amount of water with a lump of butter and a little salt.

Like other root vegetables, they are good roasted. In a medium bowl toss trimmed and quartered radishes in extra virgin olive oil, a little salt and pepper, and some minced fresh herbs; transfer to a baking pan and bake at 425° until crisp-tender for about 30 minutes, stirring once.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Radishes are available year-round but are at their peak from April through July. Radishes can be the size of a cherry or a carrot and range in color from bold reds pinks, and purples to plain white and black.

We are most familiar with the spicy red globe radishes, but the milder elongated French radishes, colorful watermelon radishes and white icicle radishes also readily available. Choose those that are plump, firm, smooth and free of cracks and blemishes. Store radishes in a perforated plastic bag in the crisper, where they will stay fresh for about a week.