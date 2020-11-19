Latest News Bailarinas Cubanas que desertaron November 19, 2020 12:13 PM

Speaking to the media are Mayrel Martínez, Masiel Alonso and Amaya Rodríguez left to right, during press conference at the Miami Hispanic Cultural Art Center, on Tuesday, June 7, 2016. The three are Cuban dancers who recently defected from the National Ballet of Cuba. After crossing the borders from Mexico and Canada to the US, they are now in Miami. The dancers will make their US debut performing on Saturday, June 18 at 8pm at the Miami Dade County Auditorium with the Cuban Classical Ballet of Miami. Amaya Rodriguez will appear in the lead role of Giselle Act II, accompanied by other Cuban guest Principal dancers and corps de ballet.