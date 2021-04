Arrestan al padre de Lindsay Lohan en el sur de la Florida. Descubra por qué

Read Next

Perhaps you’ve noticed a rhyme while waiting for the bus, walking down the sidewalk or getting your oil changed. Maybe you’ve seen a line of verse projected on the front of AmericanAirlines Arena, below the Metrorail tracks, or popping out of a gumball machine.

It’s as if poems escaped their bindings, flew off bookshelves and alighted at unlikely spots throughout the city. It’s poetry at your fingertips, beneath your feet and in your face.