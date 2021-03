Latest News U.S. Attorney Ariana Fajardo Orshan lamented South Florida reputation as the nation’s No. 1 fraud capital March 26, 2021 06:00 PM

As the nation’s No. 1 fraud capital, South Florida led the crime wave that followed the passage of the CARES Act, a group of federal law enforcement officials acknowledged Friday as they highlighted dozens of new and old COVID-19 criminal cases.