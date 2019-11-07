Latest News

Michael Bloomberg opens door to 2020 presidential campaign

By JULIE PACE Associated Press

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2019, file photo, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks at a news conference at a gun control advocacy event in Las Vegas. Bloomberg has opened door to a potential presidential run, saying the Democratic field 'not well positioned' to defeat Trump. John Locher, File AP Photo
WASHINGTON

Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire former mayor of New York City, is opening the door to a 2020 presidential campaign.

Bloomberg announced earlier this year that he would not seek the Democratic nomination. But in a statement Thursday, his political adviser Howard Wolfson says Bloomberg is worried that the current crop of Democratic presidential candidates is "not well positioned" to defeat President Donald Trump.

A Bloomberg adviser says the former mayor has not made a final decision on whether to run. But he is expected to file to get on the ballot in Alabama's presidential primary.

