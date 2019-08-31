Latest News
10 teens injured in shooting at Mobile high school football game, reports say
Six teens were shot and four more injured after gunfire erupted after a high school football game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in downtown Mobile, local media report.
Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste told Al.com the 10 injured were between 15 and 18 years old and one of them had a seizure.
Five of the teens were in critical condition, WKRG reports, but had non-life threatening injuries.
The game was between LeFlore High School and William High School, WPMI-TV reported, and most of the injured were on the LeFlore side.
The shooting happened after the game ended, witnesses told WKRG, but a fight had broken out in the stands minutes before the game ended.
Rena Phillips with the Mobile County Public Schools System released a statement on the shooting, WPMI said.
“It is sad that something like this happened at a high school football game, where our athletes were having a good game on the field,” Phillips said. “We do not know all of the details as this is a Mobile Police investigation, so we will have to refer all further questions to the MPD.”
