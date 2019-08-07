Markets Right Now: Stocks erase an early loss and end mixed

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks shook off a big drop and ended little changed on Wall Street, but there were still plenty of signs investors were worried about how the growing U.S.-China trade dispute could hurt the global economy.

Bond prices rose and the price of gold jumped to a six-year high Wednesday as investors sought safety. The price of oil slumped almost 5%.

Investors were spooked after central banks in New Zealand, India and Thailand cut interest rates to prevent fallout from the trade war from spreading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank as much as 589 but recouped nearly all of that loss, ending down just 22 points, or 0.1%, at 26,007.

The S&P 500 rose 2 points, 0.1%, to 2,884. The Nasdaq added 29 points, or 0.4%, to 7,862.

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are falling on Wall Street again as fearful investors dumped stocks and shoveled money into bonds.

Investors were spooked Wednesday after central banks in New Zealand, India and Thailand cut interest rates in an apparent effort to prevent fallout from the U.S.-China trade war from spreading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell as much as 589 points before recouping some of its losses by midday.

Bond prices continued to rise sharply, sending yields to their lowest level in nearly three years. The yield on the 10-year Treasury dropped to 1.64% from 1.74% late Tuesday, a large move.

The Dow lost 332 points, or 1.3%, to 25,697.

The S&P 500 fell 27 points, or 1%, to 2,853. The Nasdaq fell 47 points, or 0.6%, to 7,785.

9:50 a.m.

Stocks are falling sharply on Wall Street again as fearful investors dumped stocks and shoveled money into bonds.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 500 points in early trading Wednesday.

Bond prices continued to rise sharply, sending yields to their lowest level in nearly three years. The yield on the 10-year Treasury dropped to 1.62% from 1.74% late Tuesday, a large move.

Markets have been volatile this week after Washington and Beijing raised the stakes in their trade war. China allowed its currency to weaken after the U.S. said it would raise more tariffs on Chinese goods.

The Dow lost 536 points, or 2.1%, to 25,497.

The S&P 500 fell 49 points, or 1.7%, to 2,832. The Nasdaq fell 118 points, or 1.5%, to 7,714.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are sinking on Wall Street again as fearful investors dumped stocks and shoveled money into bonds.

Markets have been volatile this week after Washington and Beijing raised the stakes in their trade war.

Bond prices continued to rise sharply Wednesday, sending yields to their lowest level in nearly three years.

Disney dropped 6.7% after reporting results that fell far short analysts' forecasts. The media giant said its newly acquired Fox entertainment businesses did poorly.

Bank of America fell 3.6%.

The S&P 500 fell 38 points, or 1.3%, to 2,842.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 409 points, or 1.6%, to 25,611. The Nasdaq fell 104 points, or 1.3%, to 7,730.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury dropped to 1.62%.