Deputy was just trying to help. She thanked him by punching him, cops say

A Manatee County Sheriff’s deputy became concerned when 28-year-old Michelle Sanders started walking in front of vehicles heading south on Second Avenue West in Palmetto just after 11 p.m. on July 5.

According to the arrest report, the deputy was trying to make sure she was OK, at which time Sanders walked up to the deputy, “smiled at me, balled up her right hand into a fist and struck me in the middle of the chest.”

Deputies say Sanders was behaving erratically by screaming at no one in particular and walking in front of motorists when they decided to make contact. After Sanders punched the deputy, she tried to run away but didn’t get far, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sanders was taken to the ground and handcuffed. As deputies escorted her to a patrol car, she attempted to break loose and flee again. Deputies say she raised her left leg and kicked it backwards, striking the same deputy in his lower leg.

Deputies forced Sanders back to the ground where she finally became compliant, the report states.

Sanders was booked into the Manatee County jail on a felony battery on a law enforcement charge where she remains on a $10,000 bond.

The deputy noted in his report that he did not suffer any serious injuries.