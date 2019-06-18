Former Carolina Panther, XFL’s ‘He Hate Me’ missing; Lancaster police ask for help

NFL, XFL’s “He Hate Me” star Rod Smart missing Former football player Rod Smart was last seen June 12. Anyone who sees Smart is asked to call 911 or the Lancaster County Sheriff’s office at 803-283-3388. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former football player Rod Smart was last seen June 12. Anyone who sees Smart is asked to call 911 or the Lancaster County Sheriff’s office at 803-283-3388.

Police in Lancaster County are asking for the public’s help locating a former Carolina Panthers football player who has been missing for almost a week.

Torrold Smart, 42, was last seen June 12 near Indian Land in Indian Land, near Charlotte and Fort Mill, deputies said.

“Family and deputies have concerns about his well-being and safety,” said Doug Barfield, spokesman for Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Torrold is the given first name for former Carolina Panthers player Rod Smart, Barfield said. Smart has the nickname “He Hate Me” according to social media posts.

Smart was the in the NFL and Canadian Football league in a long pro career. He spent about four seasons with the Panthers.

He was best known following a run in the XFL, a 2001 startup professional football league owned by World Wrestling Entertainment owner Vince McMahon. Players in the XFL wore nicknames rather than surnames on their jerseys, with Smart wearing “He Hate Me” for the league’s lone season. A rebooted XFL is returning in eight cities for 2020.

Smart came to the Panthers, where he wore his given name, from the XFL and other stops in 2002.

Lancaster deputies posted a Facebook message that described Smart as a “missing endangered person” and said it’s unusual for Smart to be out of touch this long.

Smart was last seen driving a silver 2016 Nissan Maxima with the license plate PJR_1759, deputies said.

Anyone who sees Smart or has information is asked to call 911 or the Lancaster County Sheriff’s office at 803-283-3388.