Temple memorial to Florida shooting victims is set ablaze

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, people gather around the "Temple of Time" in honor of the 17 that were killed during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in 2018 in Coral Springs, Fla. The temple built as a memorial to the 17 victims of a Florida high school mass shooting is to be burned to the ground in a symbolic gesture of healing. AP Photo

A wooden temple built as a memorial to the 17 victims of a Florida high school mass shooting has been set ablaze in a symbolic gesture of healing.

The "Temple of Time" public art installation was set afire Sunday at a ceremony hosted by the cities of Parkland and Coral Springs, where Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students live.

The families of several Parkland victims attended the ritual burning of the 35-foot (10-meter) tall temple. Described as "therapeutic" by some, the ceremonial fire is supposed to symbolize the release of pain still left inside.

San Francisco-area artist David Best created the 1,600-square-foot (150-square-meter) Asian design with a spire roof, helped by several volunteers.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A lone gunman's attack killed 17 students and staffers and injured 17 others on Feb. 14, 2018.