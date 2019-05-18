Photo Gallery: UM v. Duke | Saturday, May 18, 2019

University of Miami outfielder Jordan Lala (28) gets back to first base as Duke’s Chris Crabtree attempts to tag him out in the fourth inning as the University of Miami plays its final regular-season game against ACC foe Duke at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
University of Miami catcher Michael Amditis (24) searches for ta dropped ball in the ninth inning as the University of Miami plays its final regular-season game against ACC foe Duke at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
University of Miami catcher Adrian Del Castillo (44) gets a high five by the batboy Danny Sheehy after scoring in the first inning as the University of Miami plays its final regular-season game against ACC foe Duke at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
University of Miami JP Gates (10) hits a double in the second inning as the University of Miami plays its final regular-season game against ACC foe Duke at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
University of Miami infielder Raymond Gil (16) celebrates with teammates after scoring in the first inning as the University of Miami plays its final regular-season game against ACC foe Duke at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
University of Miami Daniel Federman (99) is the closer in the ninth inning as the University of Miami plays its final regular-season game against ACC foe Duke at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
Baseball fans protect themselves from the heat while watching the University of Miami play its final regular-season game against ACC foe Duke at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
The closer, University of Miami Daniel Federman (99), reacts as the the Hurricanes defeat Duke 5-1 as the University of Miami plays its final regular-season game against ACC foe Duke at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
Starting pitcher University of Miami Chris McMahon (7) pitches in the first inning as the University of Miami plays its final regular-season game against ACC foe Duke at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
