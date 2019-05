Latest News Watch a full inning of Sixto Sanchez pitches at Class A Advanced Jupiter May 09, 2019 09:37 PM

Starting pitcher Sixto Sanchez made his second, and maybe final, start with Class A Advanced Jupiter on May 9, 2019. The Miami Marlins' No. 1 prospect in the MLB.com rankings, Sanchez battled in the late innings of a loss to Class A Advanced Florida.