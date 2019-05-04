The Latest: 16 NTSB officials arrive for plane probe

In this photo released by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, authorities work at the scene of a plane in the water in Jacksonville, Fla., Friday, May 3, 2019. Officials say a charter plane traveling from Cuba to north Florida ended up in a river at the end of a runway. A Naval Air Station Jacksonville news release says a Boeing 737 arriving from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, crashed into the St. Johns River Friday night. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office via AP)

The Latest on on charter plane traveling from Cuba to north Florida that ended up in a river at ends of runaway (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

The National Transportation Safety Board says a team of 16 investigators will determine what caused a plane travelling from Cuba to north Florida to end up in a river with 143 people on board.

The federal transportation safety agency tweeted Saturday that the investigators were arriving at Naval Air Station Jacksonville.

None of the people on board were critically injured during Friday night's landing, although some were taken to hospitals. The cause of the crash has not been announced. The plane remains stuck in shallow water.

Marine units from the sheriff's department and Jacksonville Fire Rescue joined first responders from the naval air station in helping passengers and crew who had lined up on the plane's wings to safety.

9:15 a.m.

Officials at the Naval Air Station Jacksonville say they still haven't been able to retrieve pets from the cargo hold of a plane went off a runway and ended up in the St. Johns River.

A navy statement early Saturday says safety issues have prevented rescuers from retrieving the animals on board the chartered Boeing 737, which carried 143 people Friday night from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay in Cuba. The statement offers "hearts and prayers" to the pet owners.

None of the people on board were critically injured, although some were taken to hospitals. The cause of the crash has not been announced. The plane remains stuck in shallow water.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board have been dispatched to determine what happened.

11:30 p.m.

Officials say a charter plane traveling from Cuba to north Florida ended up in a river at the end of a runway.

A Naval Air Station Jacksonville news release says a Boeing 737 arriving from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, crashed into the St. Johns River Friday night.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office posted on Twitter that a marine unit responded to assist. The plane was in shallow water and not submerged. Officials say everyone on the plane was alive and accounted for.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry posted on Twitter that teams were working to control jet fuel in the water.

Officials didn't immediately say what caused the plane to leave the runway.