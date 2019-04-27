Cowboys made DT Trysten Hill sign work ethic contract with Rod Marinelli before pick

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said they were comfortable with drafting DT Trysten Hill after talking to his coaches at UCF Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said they were comfortable with drafting DT Trysten Hill after talking to his coaches at UCF Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said they were comfortable with drafting DT Trysten Hill after talking to his coaches at UCF

Defensive tackle Trysten Hill, who had trouble with his coaching staff Central Florida last season, was forced to sign a work ethic contract with Cowboys defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli before the team picked him in the second round on Saturday.

Marinelli said the contract had nothing to do with Hill’s poor relationship with his coaches at Central Florida. It’s something he requires of all of his defensive linemen.

“I do this with every guy from a free agent to a draft pick, just my own copy of it, back and forth, front and back,” Marinelli said. “It talks about how we play, what I ask of you in practice, day of games, all of it. I am very clear of it. I said to him, ‘If it doesn’t fit you, tell me now, because you will not be happy here. I told him to keep it, and he said, ‘Coach I feel great about this.’ It’s just about how you play. It’s a lot of different things, but how you carry yourself, how you play in our system. The effort and the want to, every snap. We’re unique that way – how hard we practice and play. I usually see that on film early with guys. He really plays hard. If you watch his tape, he really hustles. That’s the passion we want in these guys.”

One thing that connected with Marinelli about the 6-foot-2, 215-pound Hill was his non-stop motor and passion, which usually doesn’t equate with players who are not coachable.

“It’s unbelievable how hard he plays,” Marinelli said. “You’d be hard pressed to see any guy playing that hard at just about every position. It’s just about every down – his motor is running. When you see that, that reflects football character. His movement is really everything you are looking for, and he is ornery.”

The two connected at the combine and then at the Central Florida pro day. When he came to the Cowboys for a pre-draft visit, they went out to dinner.

And Hill said he called Marinelli a few weeks ago just to chat.

“I can’t put into words how important our relationship is with each other,” Hill said. “He wants the best out of me and I want to give him everything I’ve got. Him really taking hold of me this whole process, and me being able to call him and chat with him and hear his voice was huge in this whole ordeal.”

“I think football,” said Marinelli when asked about their connection. “I think that is something that is really important to him. I know it is. You could feel that he is so interested in what we do and our style of play. He really fits with his high energy motor. Great athlete. He is a bigger man. You don’t see that type of guy inside. Those under tackles have always been 300-pound guys, 295. This guy runs, and he’s got the good movement and good size.”

The Cowboys, however, still did their homework on Hill’s relationship with his coaching staff. They talked to Nebraska coach Scott Frost, who was UCF coach in 2017 when he started all 13 games. And they talked to current UCF coach Josh Heupel, who relegated Hill to one start in 12 games in 2018.





“We had a chance to talk to both staffs, Coach Frost up at Nebraska and the assistants down there at Central Florida. We just do our research and talk to a lot of different people. We felt very comfortable.”

Coach Jason Garrett said the Cowboys did their homework on questions everyone else had about Hill. But they also noticed that despite not starting, he played as much as he did in 2017 and put up career highs in sacks, tackles and, tackles for losses.

“We absolutely did. We got very comfortable with the question. We had the same question everybody else had,” Garrett said. “He plays well in 2017 and then is not a starter in 2018, but he’s playing a lot. What’s going on there? That’s one of the questions we tried to get to the bottom of. The scouts do a great job providing a lot of that background for us. We as coaches got into that discussion when we got to know Trysten a little bit more. We talked to a lot of people there. We talked to a lot of guys on the previous staff and felt very good about the kind of young man he is. He’s still a young guy. He’s still maturing. The stuff that we think is most important, he loves ball. He wants to work at it. He wants to be great. He wants to be part of something special. We feel like he has all those qualities. Hopefully, we put him in a good environment where we bring all that out of him.”

The Cowboys plan on Hill playing a lot of football at critical times for them, especially after getting him under contract saying that he will give relentless effort and adhere to the hard coaching of Marinelli.











