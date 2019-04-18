La Placita owner will play Jesus in biggest Spanish-language film about Christ

Actor Julian Gil will host the annual Fiestas de la Calle Miami.

Julian Gil has a lot going on.

When he’s not running things over at his Upper Eastside restaurant La Placita (you know, the place with the controversial Puerto Rican flag mural), Gil busies himself doing what most fans know him for: acting.

Just in time for Easter: Gil is starring in “Jesus of Nazareth.”

The film, shot primarily in Spain with more than 1,600 extras, is the biggest production about Jesus Christ made in Spanish.

Gil couldn’t be more proud.

“In three decades of acting, playing many characters, this has been a blessing to personify Jesus,” Gil told Spanish newspaper Diario Las Americas. “It’s been such an enriching experience in every sense, following the life and legacy of Jesus of Nazareth and his relationship with his people. “

Telenovela star Gaby Espino, who plays Mary Magdalene, announced Thursday’s big screen premiere in the Dominican Republic on her Instagram.

“So happy,” the actress wrote.

It’s unclear when the movie will play in the U.S. but will likely be available on the Internet sometime this spring.

Stay tuned at production company Caracol International for updates.