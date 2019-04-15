Latest News

Fire breaks out at top of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

The Associated Press

Notre-Dame Cathedral on fire in Paris

A fire broke out at the famous Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris on April 15, 2019. By
PARIS

Firefighters are battling a massive blaze at the French capital’s iconic Notre Dame Cathedral.

Flames and black smoke were seen shooting from the base of the medieval church’s spire on Monday.

The peak of the church is undergoing a 6 million-euro ($6.8 million) renovation project.

French media quoted the Paris fire brigade saying the fire is “potentially linked” to the renovation work.

