‘Boosie Badazz’ behind bars following a Georgia traffic stop

Rapper Lil Boosie, whose real name it Torrence Hatch Jr., was arrested in Newnan, Georgia Monday and is facing charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of schedule one narcotics, failure to maintain lane and possession of marijuana, according to Nola.com.

Officials with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office say “Boosie Badazz” and former NFL player Antonio Allen were in a white Dodge Charger, swerving in-and-out its lanes and almost sideswiped a vehicle, according to the Newnan Times-Herald.

When Sgt. Jeff Bugg with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office pulled the car over in a Chick-fil-A parking lot, he identified Hatch as the driver. The deputy said he noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Hatch was arrested and placed in the back of a police car while the passenger, identified as Allen, stayed inside the Charger. After a search of the vehicle, Sgt. Jeff Bugg found a small bag containing about 11 grams of suspected marijuana between the door and Allen’s seat. Sgt. Bugg also found a loaded 9mm handgun under the seat.

Investigators say there was also a bag filled with cash and a vape pen containing suspected THC oil, according to WAFB.

Hatch admitted to talking on the phone while driving, a misdemeanor in the state of Georgia, and that Allen was his bodyguard, according to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle was determined to be a rental car from Florida.

Hatch, 36, and Allen, 30, were both charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule one drug and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Hatch was also charged with failure to maintain lane.

Both men are currently being held at the Coweta County Jail.