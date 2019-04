Latest News Jean Michel Lapin, Haiti’s acting prime minister, has been offered the number 2 job on a permanent basis by President Jovenel Moise. April 09, 2019 07:08 AM

Jean Michel Lapin, Haiti’s acting prime minister who started his ascension in government as a courier delivering correspondence, has been offered the country’s No. 2 job on a permanent basis by President Jovenel Moise.