Photo Gallery: Dolphins Cancer Challenge | Saturday, April 6, 2019

Miami Dolphins corner back Walt Aikens (left), Dolphins Owner Stephen M. Ross (center), and Dolphins offensive tackle Zach Sterup (right) celebrate the start of the Dolphins Cancer Challenge at the Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Davie, Florida, on Saturday, April 6, 2019. The DCC hosts several bike routes, a 5k, and the Finish Line Festival.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins cornerback Walt Aikens holds a cockatoo after the the Dolphins Cancer Challenge at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Saturday, April 6, 2019. The DCC hosts several bike routes, a 5k, and the Finish Line Festival.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com
Cyclist at the start of the Dolphins Cancer Challenge at the Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Davie, Florida, on Saturday, April 6, 2019. The DCC hosts several bike routes, a 5k, and the Finish Line Festival.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins line backer Raekwon McMillian holds a python after the the Dolphins Cancer Challenge at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Saturday, April 6, 2019. The DCC hosts several bike routes, a 5k, and the Finish Line Festival.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins Owner Stephen M. Ross (center), is surrounded by Dolphins players Kenny Stills, Walt Aikens, Raekwon McMillan, and Zach Sterup, along with other particpants of the of the Dolphins Cancer Challenge at the Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Davie, Florida, on Saturday, April 6, 2019. The DCC hosts several bike routes, a 5k, and the Finish Line Festival.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com
The public enjoys the beautiful weather after participating cyclsit and runners finsihed the Dolphins Cancer Challenge at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Saturday, April 6, 2019. The DCC hosts several bike routes, a 5k, and the Finish Line Festival.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com
Cyclist cross the finish line of the Dolphins Cancer Challenge at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Saturday, April 6, 2019. The DCC hosts several bike routes, a 5k, and the Finish Line Festival.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com
Ride Marshal Michael Hoover gives DCC particpiant Mike Halloun a high-five after he finished the Dolphins Cancer Challenge at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Saturday, April 6, 2019. The DCC hosts several bike routes, a 5k, and the Finish Line Festival.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com
Cylcist from all over the world participating in the Dolphins Cancer Challenge starting at the Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Davie, Florida, on Saturday, April 6, 2019. The DCC started in Davie, Florida and finsihed in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com