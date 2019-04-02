Latest News

‘Bad Boys 3’ is being filmed in Miami, and you know what that means: Will Smith sightings

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith in Columbia’s Bad Boys II which came out in 2003. And was filmed in Miami.
Martin Lawrence and Will Smith in Columbia’s Bad Boys II which came out in 2003. And was filmed in Miami. Photo © Copyright Columbia Pictures

Will Smith fans: Be on the lookout.

The movie star is in town filming “Bad Boys 3,” and there’s a good chance you’ll spot him around the Magic City.

You might want to invest in a pair of binoculars because the set isn’t accessible to the public. But you can gawk along the sidelines (or highway). From 2-4 p.m. April 14, Smith and Co. will be shooting on the MacArthur Causeway, causing a shutdown in the west lanes.

On Tuesday afternoon, humor site Only in Dade posted video of the Fresh Prince shooting a scene with costar Martin Lawrence in Miami Beach. The men, who play partners in the action cop flick, are seen walking down a street, then stopping to argue. Suddenly, Smith, dressed in black, bolts away with a gun in his hand as cameras follow.

OID also has pics of the crew going about their business. One worker’s T shirt read “Bad Boys for Life,” the working title of the movie out in January 2020.

The Daily Mail has another sneak peek pic of a different scene, which shows a bloody man lying on the crushed hood of a car as Lawrence grimaces nearby. Looks like they’ve really captured the essence of our town in this “Bad Boys” go-around.

