‘Bad Boys 3’ is being filmed in Miami, and you know what that means: Will Smith sightings

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith in Columbia’s Bad Boys II which came out in 2003. And was filmed in Miami. Photo © Copyright Columbia Pictures

Will Smith fans: Be on the lookout.

The movie star is in town filming “Bad Boys 3,” and there’s a good chance you’ll spot him around the Magic City.

You might want to invest in a pair of binoculars because the set isn’t accessible to the public. But you can gawk along the sidelines (or highway). From 2-4 p.m. April 14, Smith and Co. will be shooting on the MacArthur Causeway, causing a shutdown in the west lanes.

On Tuesday afternoon, humor site Only in Dade posted video of the Fresh Prince shooting a scene with costar Martin Lawrence in Miami Beach. The men, who play partners in the action cop flick, are seen walking down a street, then stopping to argue. Suddenly, Smith, dressed in black, bolts away with a gun in his hand as cameras follow.





OID also has pics of the crew going about their business. One worker’s T shirt read “Bad Boys for Life,” the working title of the movie out in January 2020.

The Daily Mail has another sneak peek pic of a different scene, which shows a bloody man lying on the crushed hood of a car as Lawrence grimaces nearby. Looks like they’ve really captured the essence of our town in this “Bad Boys” go-around.