Verizon says texting service issues Tuesday morning have been ‘resolved’

Verizon Wireless officials say they have resolved an issue after customer complaints that there were problems with text messages Tuesday.
In a statement to the Bradenton Herald, a Verizon spokeswoman said, “We experienced an issue impacting texting services for some customers this morning. Our engineers were able to identify and resolve the issue quickly. Service is now fully restored.”
A tweet from the Verizon Wireless Support account in response to a tweet discussing texting issues also noted the concern had been resolved.
Verizon responded to multiple complaints on social media from customers having issues with sending and receiving text messages on Tuesday.
In tweets, the company replied to complaints of problems with text messages saying they are “aware of an issue impacting texting services for some customers. Our engineers are aware of the issue and are working diligently to resolve it.”
Another tweet confirmed a texting outage on the East Coast.
DownDetector.com showed Verizon experiencing outages along the East Coast of the U.S. and into some areas of the Midwest on Tuesday morning.
