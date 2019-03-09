Photo gallery: Fort Lauderdale Dillard loses in Class 7A Boys’ state basketball finals | Saturday, March 9, 2019

Dillard HS bench as they watch Crestview HS hold the lead to win in the 7A Boy’s Finals State Basketball Championships at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida, Saturday, March, 9, 2019. Crestview won 50-40.
Dillard HS Jalen Haynes (44) and Crestview HS Devin Voisin (2) fight for a rebound in the 7A Boy’s Finals State Basketball Championships at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida, Saturday, March, 9, 2019. Crestview won 50-40.
Dillard HS Chandler Mack (3) tries to control the ball as they play Crestview HS in the 7A Boy’s Finals State Basketball Championships at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida, Saturday, March, 9, 2019. Crestview won 50-40.
Dillard HS coach Darryl Burrows screams at Jalen Haynes (44) after he foul-out in the fourth quarter as they play Crestview HS in the 7A Boy’s Finals State Basketball Championships at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida, Saturday, March, 9, 2019. Crestview won 50-40.
Dillard HS Christopher Mattair (4) is blocked at the basket by Crestview HS Mason Cooper (30) in the 7A Boy’s Finals State Basketball Championships at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida, Saturday, March, 9, 2019. Crestview won 50-40.
Dillard HS Christopher Mattair (4) leaps to pass the ball as Crestview HS Joden Voisin (13) defends in the 7A Boy’s Finals State Basketball Championships at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida, Saturday, March, 9, 2019. Crestview won 50-40.
Dillard HS Jalen Haynes (44) scores in the fourth quarter as they play Crestview HS in the 7A Boy’s Finals State Basketball Championships at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida, Saturday, March, 9, 2019. Crestview won 50-40.
Dillard HS is defeated by Crestview HS as they celebrate at the end of the game in the 7A Boy’s Finals State Basketball Championships at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida, Saturday, March, 9, 2019. Crestview won 50-40.
