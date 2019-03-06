Photo gallery: Broward Spelling Bee | on Wednesday, March 6, 2019

Simone Kaplan, center, of St. Bonaventure Catholic School, wins the 79th Annual Miami Herald Broward Spelling Bee at Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Kaplan spelled the championship word naveta to win the competition. Steven Dubin, left, of Imagine School South Campus, won second place, and Kyla Truong, right, of Pine Crest School, took third.
Simone Kaplan, center, of St. Bonaventure Catholic School, wins the 79th Annual Miami Herald Broward Spelling Bee at Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Kaplan spelled the championship word naveta to win the competition. Steven Dubin, left, of Imagine School South Campus, won second place, and Kyla Truong, right, of Pine Crest School, took third.
Simone Kaplan, of St. Bonaventure Catholic School, center, shakes hands with Kyla Truong after Kaplan won the 79th Annual Miami Herald Broward Spelling Bee at Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Kaplan spelled the championship word naveta to win the competition.
Simone Kaplan, of St. Bonaventure Catholic School, reacts after correctly spelling the word naveta and winning the final spelldown round of the 79th Annual Miami Herald Broward Spelling Bee at Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Steven Dubin, of Imagine School South Campus, participates in the final spelldown round of the 79th Annual Miami Herald Broward Spelling Bee at Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Simone Kaplan, of St. Bonaventure Catholic School, reacts during the final spelldown round of the 79th Annual Miami Herald Broward Spelling Bee at Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Abdullah Abbasi, of Franklin Academy Charter School, participates in the final spelldown round of the 79th Annual Miami Herald Broward Spelling Bee at Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Ashley Lee and Brett Lee embrace their daughter, Kennedy Lee, of HEARTS Home School Group, after she misspelled the word antimony in the final spelldown round of the 79th Annual Miami Herald Broward Spelling Bee at Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Kennedy Lee, of HEARTS Home School Group, participates in the final spelldown round of the 79th Annual Miami Herald Broward Spelling Bee at Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Diana Dubin kisses her son, Steven Dubin, of Imagine School South Campus, during a timeout break in the final spelldown round of the 79th Annual Miami Herald Broward Spelling Bee at Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Kyla Truong, of Pine Crest School, participates in the final spelldown round of the 79th Annual Miami Herald Broward Spelling Bee at Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Simone Kaplan, of St. Bonaventure Catholic School, waits for her turn in the final spelldown round of the 79th Annual Miami Herald Broward Spelling Bee at Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Orion Taleon, of Pembroke Pines Charter Middle, leaves after misspelling the word omnivorous in the final spelldown round of the 79th Annual Miami Herald Broward Spelling Bee at Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Kierra Pulido, of Dolphin Bay Elementary School, participates in the final spelldown round of the 79th Annual Miami Herald Broward Spelling Bee at Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Samuel Dyer, of NSU University School, participates in the final spelldown round of the 79th Annual Miami Herald Broward Spelling Bee at Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Alfreda Onyeukwu, of Driftwood Middle School, walks to her chair before the start of the final spelldown round of the 79th Annual Miami Herald Broward Spelling Bee at Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Nicolas Lopera-Morato, center, leaves for a lunch break after participating in the oral preliminary round of the 79th Annual Miami Herald Broward Spelling Bee at Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Students walk off stage after participating in the oral preliminary round of the 79th Annual Miami Herald Broward Spelling Bee at Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Teddy Ypsilantis participates in the oral preliminary round of the 79th Annual Miami Herald Broward Spelling Bee at Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Olivia Simpson participates in the oral preliminary round of the 79th Annual Miami Herald Broward Spelling Bee at Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Kierra Pulido, of Dolphin Bay Elementary School, participates in the oral preliminary round of the 79th Annual Miami Herald Broward Spelling Bee at Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Soraya Martin participates in the oral preliminary round of the 79th Annual Miami Herald Broward Spelling Bee at Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Madison Jones participates in the oral preliminary round of the 79th Annual Miami Herald Broward Spelling Bee at Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Yaelis Garcia participates in the oral preliminary round of the 79th Annual Miami Herald Broward Spelling Bee at Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Haniya Hye watches on as participantes line up for the oral preliminary round of the 79th Annual Miami Herald Broward Spelling Bee at Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Leah Budraj, of Indian Ridge Middle School, participates in the oral preliminary round of the 79th Annual Miami Herald Broward Spelling Bee at Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Diego Bermudez, of St. Coleman School, participates in the oral preliminary round of the 79th Annual Miami Herald Broward Spelling Bee at Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Nicholas Duman raises his hand to ask a question before the start of the oral preliminary round of the 79th Annual Miami Herald Broward Spelling Bee at Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Davin Charles stretches before the start of the oral preliminary round of the 79th Annual Miami Herald Broward Spelling Bee at Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Leah Budraj, of Indian Ridge Middle School, gets ready to participate in the oral preliminary round of the 79th Annual Miami Herald Broward Spelling Bee at Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
