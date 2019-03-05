She was walking back to the car with her friends. A freak accident killed her.

A college student from the New Orleans area was killed Tuesday in a freak accident at the eastbound rest area on I-10 near Gautier.
The name of the 21-year-old woman woman has not been released.
Gautier police say she was one of three college students from the New Orleans area who stopped at the rest area Tuesday afternoon. When returning to their vehicle, the woman was struck by a tire that had broken off a tractor trailer traveling westbound on the interstate, police say.
The rest area on the east side of I-10 between the Gautier Exit 61 and the Pascagoula River Bridge was closed at 2 p.m., but traffic was not stopped while the incident was being investigated.
