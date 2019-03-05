Latest News

She was walking back to the car with her friends. A freak accident killed her.

By Mary Perez

March 05, 2019 06:23 PM

One person is dead at a rest area in Jackson County Tuesday afternoon, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
One person is dead at a rest area in Jackson County Tuesday afternoon, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. Sun Herald file
One person is dead at a rest area in Jackson County Tuesday afternoon, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. Sun Herald file

A college student from the New Orleans area was killed Tuesday in a freak accident at the eastbound rest area on I-10 near Gautier.

The name of the 21-year-old woman woman has not been released.

Gautier police say she was one of three college students from the New Orleans area who stopped at the rest area Tuesday afternoon. When returning to their vehicle, the woman was struck by a tire that had broken off a tractor trailer traveling westbound on the interstate, police say.

The rest area on the east side of I-10 between the Gautier Exit 61 and the Pascagoula River Bridge was closed at 2 p.m., but traffic was not stopped while the incident was being investigated.

Mary Perez

Mary Perez is the business and casino reporter for the Sun Herald and also writes about Biloxi, jobs and the new restaurants and development coming to the Coast. She is a fourth-generation journalist.

  Comments  