The Latest: Tear gas fired on residents on Venezuela border

Government supporters flash heart-hand signals during the "Hands off Venezuela" concert at the Tienditas International Bridge, in Venezuela on the border with Colombia, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. Venezuela's power struggle is set to convert into a battle of the bands Friday when musicians demanding Nicolas Maduro allow in humanitarian aid and those supporting the embattled leader's refusal sing in rival concerts being held at both sides of a border bridge where tons of donated food and medicine are being stored. Rodrigo Abd AP Photo