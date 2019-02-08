Fast start propels Carrollton past LaSalle in Region 4-2A semifinal

Having battled to a 1-1 tie in the regular season, most folks expected a tight one when the LaSalle and Carrollton girls soccer teams squared off on Friday afternoon in a Region 4-2A semifinal.

But nobody bothered to tell the Diaz-Silveira sisters, Anna and Alexis or the rest of their Carrollton teammates.

That’s because the Cyclones, hosting the game at their small school tucked away in a small corner of Coconut Grove off Main Highway overlooking Biscayne Bay, blitzed the Royal Lions with three goals in the first 14 minutes and never looked back, cruising to a 4-0 victory in front of their raucous and noisy student body.

“I think the reality is we were lucky enough to be able to watch them play against Westminster (LaSalle’s 3-1 win over WC in regional quarterfinal) and got an idea of what we wanted to do against them today,” said Carrollton coach Eric Vazquez. “That was to apply a high-press environment on them in the opening minutes and were able to capitalize on that.”

Vazquez could not have asked for more as Alexis Diaz-Silveira shocked the Royal Lions by scoring just 90 seconds into the game before sister Anna scored 10 minutes later.

Two minutes after that, Marian Alcantara scored off an assist from Anna and just like that it was 3-0 and LaSalle (15-5-4), which was looking for a regional final berth for the first time in program history, was basically done.

“I think that was our biggest goal going into the game.was to try and get out to a quick start because we’ve kind of been a little bit of a slow starting team all season and needed to change that,” said Alexis Diaz-Silveira who now has 16 goals, one behind her sister for the team lead. “You could tell that first one shocked them and once we got that quick one and once we got that second and then a third, you could tell they were really down.”

Genevieve Barquet added goal number four 13 minutes before halftime and the Cyclones then spent the second half controlling the ball and limiting any quality chances for LaSalle.

Carrollton (13-0-4) is now headed to its second regional final in the last three years and will host Cardinal Gibbons on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m. at its school after Gibbons upset defending 2A state runnerup Palm Beach Oxbridge Academy 5-0 in the opposite semifinal.

“We’re excited. Two years ago was our first trip to the regional finals and it was definitely nerve-wracking and something we didn’t know how to properly handle but our maturity level is different now,” said Vazquez. “We have a good 80 percent of that team back and excited to have another shot again.”

Said Alexis Diaz-Silveira: “We’ve been here before. Two years ago was our first time there and I think we will dig down from that experience and be more prepared this time.”

BOYS BASKETBALL

▪ Doral 75, American Heritage 41: DA: Carter 42, Nuñez 17, Pellerano 7, Lehrman 4, Mercado 3, Alawie 2; AH: Volmar 16, Morris 12, Olowekere 7, Jones 4, Tigner 2.

▪ Westminster Christian 70, Miami Country Day 27: WCS: J. Brown 16, M. Montavlo 14, J. Henderson 12, C. Bell 7, M. Laidler 7, DJ Taylor 6, JC Lezcano 3, N. Castaneda 3, N. Feria 2; MCD: N. Outten 9, J. Cooke 8, E. Mendelson 7, I. Kohen 2, M. Weisberg 1.

▪ Hillel 40, Yeshiva 38: HIL: Ben-Shmuel 9, Assraf 8, D. Abbo 8, Berkman 6, Bacal 4, J. Abbo 3, Gilbert 2; YES: Mammin 12, Rotenstein 9, Betesh 8, Lasko 3, Schulman 2, Lewis 2, Kahane 2; HIL 17-7.