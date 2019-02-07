BB&T, SunTrust merge to create nation’s 6th largest bank

FILE - This Aug. 22, 2003 file photo shows the corporate headquarters of BB&T in Winston-Salem, N.C. Southern regional banks BB&T and SunTrust are combining in an all-stock deal valued at about $66 billion. The banks said Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 that the combined company will be the sixth-largest U.S. bank based on assets and deposits. It will have approximately $442 billion in assets, $301 billion in loans and $324 billion in deposits serving more than 10 million households The Winston-Salem Journal via AP David Rolfe