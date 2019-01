‘That’s what I’m born for,’ says Puerto Rican horse jockey Irad Ortiz Jr.

January 16, 2019 11:11 AM

Irad Ortiz Jr. is regarded as one of the best jockeys in the nation. He has been racing at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida. Ortiz and his brother, Jose, are regarded as two of the best jockeys in the nation.