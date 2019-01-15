Miami International Airport’s Concourse G closed at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday — 15 minutes earlier than planned — as the federal government remained shut down for a 22nd day, making it the longest shutdown in U.S. history.
Broward Sheriff Scott Israel was suspended Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday, January 11, 2018. Israel, was under fire over BSO’s response to the Parkland shooting. His replacement Tony, is a former Coral Springs Sgt.
Four starkly utilitarian dorm towers that have been a campus landmark since the late 1960s will be demolished by the University of Miami and replaced with an amenity-laden, $260 million residential “village” for freshmen.