Crane snaps, injures construction worker at Playboy marina in Dania Beach

By Monique O. Madan

January 04, 2019 07:39 PM

James Shetter/BSFR
A construction worker was injured Friday after a crane snapped at the Playboy Marine Center in Dania Beach, according to Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue.

“Several workers were in the process of using a crane in order to hoist a large railing onto the ship which was in the process of being refurbished,” said fire rescue spokesman Michael Kane. “During that operation, It appears that a cable snapped causing a support strap to fail and strike one of the workers.”

Officials said the accident happened about 30 feet in the air at the Playboy Marine Center — 760 Taylor Road in Dania Beach.

“The worker, who is believed to be in his mid-twenties, sustained considerable injuries to his lower leg requiring transport via ambulance to a Broward Health’s trauma center for treatment,” Kane said.

No other injuries were reported.

