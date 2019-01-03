Florida’s Scott delays oath, despite light public schedule

FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2018 file photo, Florida Gov. Rick Scott gestures as he appears with President Donald Trump during a rally in Estero, Fla. Scott is starting his new job as U.S. senator late ostensibly because he promised to fight for Florida every day of his term. Instead of being sworn in with other senators elected in November, his schedule has him starting the day at 3:15 p.m. for two hours of "staff and call time." But that's a busy day for him lately. Since the Nov. 6 election, Scott's schedule has been blank for 41 days. Chris O'Meara, File AP Photo