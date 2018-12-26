Man shot, killed after exchanging gunfire with police during welfare check, cops say

Clearwater police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the 1400 block of Gulf to Bay Boulevard early Wednesday.
Police were called to an apartment at 1444 Gulf to Bay Boulevard after a woman’s Facebook post asked someone to check on her, WFLA News Channel 8 reported.
Officers went to the apartment for a welfare check. While talking to the woman, a man “ambushed” the officers and fired several shots, according to police.
The man was behind the woman when he started shooting and continued firing shots as he ran from the apartment, Spectrum Bay News 9 reported.
One officer was struck by a bullet in the boot, according to police. That officer was treated at the scene, WFLA reported.
Officers returned fire. The man was shot by officers and died at the scene, according to police.
Police are now looking for the woman involved in the welfare check, who left the area, ABC Action News reported.
