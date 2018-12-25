Latest News

Four killed in head-on crash on Florida road, troopers say

By Sara Nealeigh

December 25, 2018 04:27 PM

Four people were killed in a head-on crash in Highlands County on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. Christmas Day on State Road 70 at County Road 721 in Lake Placid, according to FHP Lt. Greg Bueno.

Troopers closed State Road 70 near the site of the crash, and expect it will be closed for several hours.

No other information was immediately released.

