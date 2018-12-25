Four killed in head-on crash on Florida road, troopers say

Four people were killed in a head-on crash in Highlands County on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The two-vehicle crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. Christmas Day on State Road 70 at County Road 721 in Lake Placid, according to FHP Lt. Greg Bueno.
Troopers closed State Road 70 near the site of the crash, and expect it will be closed for several hours.
No other information was immediately released.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Comments