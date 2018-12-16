Ex-Florida State University President Wetherell dies at 72

FILE - In this June 17, 2009, file photo, Florida State University President T.K. Wetherell, right, announced during a Board of Trustees meeting that he is stepping down, in Tallahassee, Fla. Wetherell, a Florida State University football player in the 1960s who 40 years later became the school's first graduate to serve as president, died Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018. He was 72. Tallahassee Democrat via AP, File Mike Ewen