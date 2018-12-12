Jailed former Venezuela oil minister dies in state custody

FILE - In this May 25, 2017 file photo, Nelson P. Martinez, the People's Minister of Petroleum from Venezuela, speaks to journalists prior to a an OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria. The jailed, ex-head of PDVSA died on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 in state custody, according to Rafael Ramirez who was Martinez’s boss before being pushed out himself as head of PDVSA. Ramirez said Martinez had been receiving medical treatment for kidney problems at a military hospital, following his 2017 arrest in an anti-corruption purge at PDVSA. Ronald Zak, File AP Photo