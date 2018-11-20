Arrest of Nissan’s Ghosn in financial probe stuns Japan

Nissan Motor Co. President and Chief Executive Officer Hiroto Saikawa speaks during a press conference at Nissan Motor Co. Global Headquarter Monday Nov. 19, 2018, in Yokohama, near Tokyo. Saikawa said Monday that Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who helped turn around the carmaker over two decades, has been arrested and will be dismissed for allegedly under-reporting his income and misusing company funds. Shuji Kajiyama AP Photo